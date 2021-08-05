61 students at an Indianapolis elementary school in quarantine due to COVID-19

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 61 students in Lew Wallace School 107, on the west side of Indianapolis, are in quarantine after just a few days of resuming classes, according to a school official.

After contact tracing, the parents of 61 fourth-graders were informed they would need to quarantine for 14 days due to possible exposure to COVID-19 after a school staff member tested positive for the virus, according to Indianapolis Public Schools. The original number of students in quarantine was reported to be 82, but that number was later changed to 61 by the IPS public information manager.

A spokesperson for IPS says, “learning will continue synchronously and asynchronously with IPS-issued student devices during the quarantine period.”

The district has reported the confirmed COVID-19 case to the Marion County Public Health Department, according to IPS, and plans to follow its guidance.

