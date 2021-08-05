Entertainment Buzz
Lizzo Jokes She’s Pregnant With Chris Evan’s Baby

Chris Evans is admitting he’s the father of Lizzo’s fake pregnancy. The pop star shared her direct messages from the Captain America actor where he said his mother will be thrilled and made her promise not throw a gender reveal party. Lizzo joked to her fans that she secured the child support bag. Evans’ comments were in response to a video the Truth Hurts singer posted where she joked that she was expecting a “little America.” The unlikely duo have had an ongoing banter since Lizzo admitted to getting drunk and sliding into Evans’ DMs back in April.

