Go Fast: Lovers & Friends Festival Tickets On Sale Now, Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, & TLC Among Headliners

Back in February of 2020, the Lovers & Friends Festival was set for a Los Angeles showing but is now moving to Las Vegas.

lovers & friends

Source: Lovers & Friends / Instagram

Lovers & Friends was supposed to be one of the premier music festivals of 2020 but COVID-19 had other ideas for our summer that year. With a revamped lineup, the festival will make a triumphant return and just launched a pre-sale on Monday (August 2) for the show that will feature the likes of Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, TLC, Ludacris along with many more.

TIckets for Lovers & Friends just went live at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST and offer a wide range of ticket options beginning as low as $175. Fans will be able to put $19.99 as a down payment for tickets and the ranges are what one should expect for an event of this magnitude.

General Admission prices begin at $175 as previously mentioned and a General Admission plus package starts at $215. For the VIP experience, those tickets will go for $300, and for those who got deep pockets, $10,000 will snag you a nifty cabana to go along with your VIP package. There are also travel packages, including a two or three-night hotel stay, starting at $659.

To learn more about the Lovers & Friends Festival and to cop tickets, click here. Peep the full lineup below. The festival will kick off on May 14, 2022, at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.

Photo: Lovers & Friends

Go Fast: Lovers & Friends Festival Tickets On Sale Now, Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, & TLC Among Headliners  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

