News
HomeNewsObituaries

Biz Markie Funeral Is Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy

The Biz can sleep easy.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Big Daddy Kane's Birthday Party

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Hip-Hop is still mourning the loss of Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall. The iconic rapper’s funeral service is set for Monday, August 2, in Long Island and the Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Sharpton and his National Action Network announced details of the Biz’s homegoing on Friday (July 30). The private service will be held at The Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts.

Plenty of fellow legends plan to be in attendance. including LL Cool, Fat Joe and his Juice Crew partner in rhyme Big Daddy Kane. Reportedly, there will be a private viewing for family and close friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the proper funeral service from 1:30 p.m, to 3:30 p.m.

According to TMZ, the Biz will be dipped in a custom Dapper Dan outfit. Dope!

Biz Markie died on July 16 at just 57, with his wife by his side in a Baltimore hospital. Although a specific cause of death has not been officially cited, he long battled with diabetes and it’s assumed he passed due to complications.

Rest in power Biz Markie.

Biz Markie Funeral Is Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

K. Michelle Moves ‘Sexiness’ Content To OnlyFans Page: ‘I Feel Healthy And Feel Beautiful!’

 19 hours ago
08.02.21

Was Comedian Michael Che Wrong For Sharing Jokes About Simone Biles’ Sexual Assault?

 1 day ago
08.02.21

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

 2 days ago
08.02.21
11 items

Scamuel L. Jackson aka Shaun King Owns Lakefront Crib New Jersey, Twitter Slanders Talcum X For Practice

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

 2 days ago
08.01.21
15 items

White Fragility Delegate Bill Maher Complained About Cancel Culture & “Woke” Nature Of The Olympics

 2 days ago
08.01.21

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+

 3 days ago
08.01.21

Queens Get The Money: Nas Announces New Album ‘King’s Disease II’

 3 days ago
08.01.21

Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott x Fragments

 3 days ago
08.01.21

Ice Cube On ‘Donda’ Delay, BIG3 Growth +More! [EXCLUSIVE]

 3 days ago
08.01.21
Photos
Close