U.S. Government Sells Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan Album

Sooo….The United States Government is selling the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album that convicted former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli once owned. According to court documents, Shkreli was ordered to forfeit over seven-million-dollars in assets on Tuesday after being found guilty of security fraud back in 2018. In order to pay off the debt, Shkreli had to forfeit his copy of Wu-Tang’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ album, which he purchased for two-million-dollars and is the only copy to exist. With the sale of the LP, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/27/business/martin-shkreli-wu-tang-clan-album/index.html

