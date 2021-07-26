Indy
HomeIndy

Dr. Anthony Fauci to be honored by Indiana University

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-HEALTH-VIRUS-HEARING

Source: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci will be honored by the The Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington in December with the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award.

Fauci earned the award for his work in HIV/AIDS prevention and as a leading expert during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IU.

“Recipients of the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award have demonstrated their solemn promise to scientific methods, access to treatment and educating the public,” said William L. Yarber, senior director of the Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention and Provost Professor at the School of Public Health. “Dr. Fauci — from his early and continuing work in HIV/AIDS prevention to the COVID-19 pandemic — is perhaps the most recognizable figure associated with infectious disease research and public awareness.”

Fauci will receive the award at a virtual ceremony and will be part of a “fireside chat” at 5:15 p.m. December 6.

Read more from WRTV here

Bloomington Indiana , Dr. Anthony Fauci , Indiana University , INDY News , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
10 items
This Is Not A Drill: Is Issa Rae Married?
 11 hours ago
07.26.21
12 items
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
 4 days ago
07.23.21
Jadakiss & Styles P Make Fun Of Jim Jones’ Weatherman Skit [Video]
 4 days ago
07.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals To Tyra Banks She Hid Her Dreams of Becoming A Rapper From Her Mom
 4 days ago
07.23.21
Make It Make Sense: Fully Vaccinated “Blues Singer” Eric Clapton Threatens To Cancel Shows If Venues Require Vaccinations
 4 days ago
07.23.21
Michaela Coel Will Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel’s Black Panther 2
 4 days ago
07.23.21
10 items
Simone Biles Gets Her Own GOAT Emoji On Twitter, We’re All Testing It Out #SimoneBiles
 4 days ago
07.23.21
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 5 days ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 5 days ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 5 days ago
07.22.21
Photos
Close