Dr. Anthony Fauci to be honored by Indiana University

“Recipients of the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award have demonstrated their solemn promise to scientific methods, access to treatment and educating the public,” said William L. Yarber, senior director of the Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention and Provost Professor at the School of Public Health. “Dr. Fauci — from his early and continuing work in HIV/AIDS prevention to the COVID-19 pandemic — is perhaps the most recognizable figure associated with infectious disease research and public awareness.”

Fauci will receive the award at a virtual ceremony and will be part of a “fireside chat” at 5:15 p.m. December 6.

Read more from WRTV here