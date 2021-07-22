50 Cent & Cast Talk About New York’s Nostalgia At The “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Premiere Event

Arts & Entertainment
| 07.22.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

The Power Universe has expanded again.

As the original show ended, viewers were taken into the world of Tariq in Power Book II: Ghost, and the story expands even further with Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The latest series flashes back to the early 90s to document the beginnings of the legend of Kanan Stark, who was originally played by 50 Cent. The new show premiered on July 18, and with it being set in 50 Cent’s actual childhood neighborhood Southside, Jamaica Queens, the rapper and executive producer is excited about the flashback.

CASSIUS recently got the chance to speak to the cast at the show’s premiere, so Mouse Jones headed over to Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York.

“People are really going to be surprised at how much they enjoy the show because of the 90s music and nostalgia of that. What New York City was in the 1990s versus what it is now is just entertaining to see because it was captured the right way,” 50 Cent said.

Fellow New York native Omar Epps also stars in the show as Detective Malcolm Howard, and as a fan of the original show, he was more than happy to be brought on.

“I was a fan of Power, and I’m a fan of 50 [cent]. Courtney Kemp, I love her, and Sascha Penn, who’s our showrunner and created the show gave me a call, and we just had a conversation,” Epps says of joining the show. “I saw the vision and where he was trying to go, and I thought it was incredible.

Catch some other dope moments with Paige Hurd, Mario Van Peebles reminiscing about New Jack City, Michael Rainey Jr.’s advice for Kanan’s Mekai Curtis, and more in the video up top.

50 Cent & Cast Talk About New York’s Nostalgia At The “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Premiere Event  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
12 items
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
 4 hours ago
07.23.21
Jadakiss & Styles P Make Fun Of Jim Jones’ Weatherman Skit [Video]
 13 hours ago
07.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals To Tyra Banks She Hid Her Dreams of Becoming A Rapper From Her Mom
 15 hours ago
07.23.21
Make It Make Sense: Fully Vaccinated “Blues Singer” Eric Clapton Threatens To Cancel Shows If Venues Require Vaccinations
 16 hours ago
07.23.21
Michaela Coel Will Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel’s Black Panther 2
 21 hours ago
07.23.21
10 items
Simone Biles Gets Her Own GOAT Emoji On Twitter, We’re All Testing It Out #SimoneBiles
 21 hours ago
07.23.21
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 1 day ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 1 day ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
07.22.21
11 items
Jalen Rose Roasts Kendrick Perkins About His “80s Pastor Suits” & Terrible Hot Takes, Twitter Was Here For It
 2 days ago
07.22.21
Photos
Close