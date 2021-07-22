The Power Universe has expanded again.

As the original show ended, viewers were taken into the world of Tariq in Power Book II: Ghost, and the story expands even further with Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The latest series flashes back to the early 90s to document the beginnings of the legend of Kanan Stark, who was originally played by 50 Cent. The new show premiered on July 18, and with it being set in 50 Cent’s actual childhood neighborhood Southside, Jamaica Queens, the rapper and executive producer is excited about the flashback.

CASSIUS recently got the chance to speak to the cast at the show’s premiere, so Mouse Jones headed over to Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York.

“People are really going to be surprised at how much they enjoy the show because of the 90s music and nostalgia of that. What New York City was in the 1990s versus what it is now is just entertaining to see because it was captured the right way,” 50 Cent said.

Fellow New York native Omar Epps also stars in the show as Detective Malcolm Howard, and as a fan of the original show, he was more than happy to be brought on.

“I was a fan of Power, and I’m a fan of 50 [cent]. Courtney Kemp, I love her, and Sascha Penn, who’s our showrunner and created the show gave me a call, and we just had a conversation,” Epps says of joining the show. “I saw the vision and where he was trying to go, and I thought it was incredible.

Catch some other dope moments with Paige Hurd, Mario Van Peebles reminiscing about New Jack City, Michael Rainey Jr.’s advice for Kanan’s Mekai Curtis, and more in the video up top.

50 Cent & Cast Talk About New York’s Nostalgia At The “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Premiere Event was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: