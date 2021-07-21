Indy woman talks about affect of gun violence in her neighborhood

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The impacts of gun violence in Indianapolis are far-reaching for people throughout the city.

WRTV spoke with a woman who grew up in the area of East 42nd Street and North Post Road and still lives there today.

“When you observe everybody around you get killed and stuff like that, you realize this is not what I want,” Nashan Clay said.

Clay said she could leave, but this is her home. She said she stays to mentor kids because mentoring them will make for a better future.

“I grew up in the typical things you see in hoods: drugs, violence, gangs,” Clay said.

Clay, 25, said she has seen the area change over the years.

Read more from WRTV here

