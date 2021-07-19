Arts & Entertainment
Kanye West Holding ‘Donda’ Listening Session In Atlanta, Album Cover Revealed

Stadium status.

Kanye West’s new album, Donda, is officially on the way. Yeezy is holding a listening session for the new project in Atlanta this week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The venue certainly seems to be big enough for an artist of Yeezy’s magnitude, and the Kanye West Presents: Donda Listening Event will go down Thursday, July 22 at 8PM ET. The event is ticketed and they went on sale today (July 19), at 5:00PM EST at Ticketmaster.com.

Originally tickets were on sale for $20 and $50 but at the time of this post they going for slightly higher thanks to resellers.

Over the weekend, Kanye West held a listening session in Las Vegas for the project and also held a private listening session for host Justin Laboy and NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Reviews of those in attendance have been overwhelmingly positive, but the Internets was wary considering Yeezy has said Donda was on the way only to leave fans high and dry. Almost a year ago to the day, the album was allegedly dropping, but did not.

But a listening session at an entire NFL stadium makes it a safe bet the album is indeed dropping this time. Album cover artwork for the project also hit the Internet today, and it was reportedly created by French-American artist Louise Bourgeois.

Donda will be Kanye West’s 10th proper album.

