Peyton, Eli Manning To Do Monday Night Football MegaCast As Part Of New Deal

So Peyton Manning is coming to ‘Monday Night Football’….just not the main booth.

Actually Peyton and his brother Eli are giving fans another way to watch football. The multi-time Super Bowl champions will lead a Monday Night Football MegaCast production. ESPN says the broadcast begins this fall and goes through the 2023 season. That means the Manning brothers will be part of 30 games over three seasons. It’ll be on ESPN2 and possibly on other outlets like ESPN-plus. Now after the 2023 season is over, COULD there be a possibility that Peyton moves to the ‘MNF’ booth? Between his show on ESPN plus and now this, who knows.

More on the story here:

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31844366/peyton-eli-manning-headline-alternate-monday-night-football-broadcast

