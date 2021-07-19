Amazon Adds Voices Of Shaq, Melissa McCarthy To Alexa

Entertainment Buzz
Amazon is adding two more famous voices to Alexa. Say hello to basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and actress Melissa McCarthy. The “Bridesmaids” star says she hopes fans enjoy her dad jokes, while Shaq says he’s ready to make speakers bounce. To hear from them, simply say, “Alexa, introduce me to Shaq,” or “Alexa, introduce me to Melissa.” Then ask to hear a joke, personal story or the latest weather report in their voice. The new celebrity personalities join Samuel -L- Jackson and cost five-bucks each. Who would you like to hear next on Alexa?

More on this story here:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/17/business/amazon-alexa-voice-shaq-melissa-mccarthy-trnd/index.html

Amazon Alexa , Amazon Alexa Celebrity Voices , Melissa McCarthy , shaquille O'neal

