Study Says Coffee Won’t Cause Heart Palpitations

A new study says that morning cup of coffee won’t make your heart flutter. The results of a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine shows habitual coffee intake is actually linked to a lower risk of cardiac arrhythmia. That’s a condition in which the heart races, or flutters. Researchers took a look at the coffee consumption of more than 386-thousand people over three years compared to the rates of arrhythmia among that group. Doctors associated with the study say each cup of habitual coffee consumed was linked to a three-percent drop in incident arrhythmia.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/19/health/coffee-heart-flutters-wellness/index.html

