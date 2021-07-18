Celebrity News
Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo

Give that man some water.

Maybe Kanye West is a big fan of MCU villains? We say this because Yeezy was at the Big 3 Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 17) and was spotted courtside dressed like Baron Zemo.

There was Mr. West next to Big 3 head honcho Ice Cube wearing an outfit that featured a mask that also could pass for Cobra Commander couture and what looks like a pair of those Yeezy Supply boots.

There is where we point out that Vegas is in the desert, so it’s pretty much always hot outside. That didn’t stop Yeezy from donning winter-ready looking drip at the Orleans Arena to take in a game, though. Cube being comfortable in a t-shirt was a sharp contrast to West keeping on the black version of the Round Jacket that’s part of the Winter 2021 collection of his collab with The Gap.

Mans is hot, indeed. Peep some flicks below, and pray that Yeezy stays hydrated.

Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

