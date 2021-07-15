Hamilton County has the highest vaccination rate in Indiana

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Hamilton County has the highest vaccination rates in the state with 69.1% of the population 12 and older fully vaccinated, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Lagrange County has the lowest vaccination rates in the state with 23.1% of the population 12 and older fully vaccinated.

Marion County hit its goal of vaccinating 50% of the population but was a few days short of the July 4 goal. As of Wednesday, 50.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 49.5% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, only 18% of Hoosiers 12 to 15-years-old are fully vaccinated and 22.8% have had at least one shot. If those who have received one shot get their second shot, about a quarter of Hoosiers 12 to 15-years-old will be fully vaccinated before the upcoming school year.

Last week, ISDH Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver continued to urge Hoosiers to get vaccinated.

Read more from WRTV here

