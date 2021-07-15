Indy
Free school supply pick-up event for Hoosier families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — School bells will soon be ringing again as kids head back to the classroom. To make sure students have what they need to be successful in class, one Indianapolis woman is stocking her shelves for families who need a little extra help to pay for basic school supplies.

Inside Mercy Road Church Northwest, a pantry serves as a safe haven for hundreds of Indianapolis families. On the shelves is everything they need to take care of themselves, their kids and their home.

Rather than relying on donations, the founder of Dotted Line Divas, Christina Huffines, uses a different tactic to get what she needs for the families she helps.

“I am able to stock our shelves by couponing,” Huffines said. “We grow every month, I think we have an average of 30 to 40 new families each month that come.”

