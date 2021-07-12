Arts & Entertainment
Ari Lennox Hints At Retiring From Music While Discussing Next Album Online

Ari Lennox takes to Twitter to discuss her contentment with her album and career to this point.

Ari Lennox is a supremely talented singer. But after her recent foray on Twitter, is she ready to leave it all behind?

Last Thursday (July 8th), the Dreamville singer got onto the social media platform to talk about her last album Shea Butter Baby and how proud she was of it. Shea Butter Baby was Lennox’s debut studio album, released in 2019. It propelled her to great fame, with the title track being a powerhouse single that helped earn Lennox a platinum plaque.

In a thread of tweets that have since been deleted, she expresses her feelings about the success and how she’d be content if this was the end of the road for her. As other artists such as Chika have taken to social media to decide to step away, some felt the thread from Lennox could be in the same vein.

I’m forever proud if SBB is the only project I ever make. I think it was perfect and I wrote it.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

I’m content with my discography. Wether top 40 or not. Don’t care. My heart and Soul is in every single joint that’s out. Even my SoundCloud joints.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

PHO. Ariography. Five Finger Discount. Wrote all that too.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

She stopped just short of declaring she was done with music but did express that she is taking her time to work on her next album. And she intends to keep on enjoying the fruits of her success along the way.

So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project. So living my life is what I’ll continue doing.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 8, 2021

It should be noted that Lennox and the rest of her Dreamville cohorts will join together in full for the first time since the first Dreamville Festival this coming October in Colorado.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

