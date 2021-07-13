Offset, Cardi B Gift Daughter $250K Watch For Birthday

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

So…Cardi B and Offset are proving that money is no object when it comes to their daughter. On Saturday, the couple’s daughter, Kulture, turned three and the rapping duo threw a fairytale-themed birthday party in her honor. In a clip of the event, Offset gifts the toddler a Richard Mille watch which reportedly costs 250-thousand-dollars. Fans were quick to criticize the lavish gift, with many confused as to why a toddler would even need a watch, much less one that costs a quarter of a million dollars. In addition to the expensive watch, Kulture is also the owner of a coveted Birkin bag.

Well, when Kulture is able to tell time on her own she’ll have something lavish to look at.

More the story here:

https://www.complex.com/style/offset-cardi-b-gift-kulture-richard-mille-watch-for-third-birthday

