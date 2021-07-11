Dr. KMarie King To Become First Black Woman Chair Of Surgery At U.S. Academic Health Center

News
Black women are shattering glass ceilings and changing the narrative surrounding representation when it comes to leadership in medicine. Dr. KMarie King was recently appointed to serve as the chair of the Department of Surgery and Chief of Surgery at Albany Medical Center, making her the first Black woman to sit at the helm of a surgery division at an Academic Health Sciences Center in the United States.

Dr. King—who currently serves as chief of surgery and medical director for surgical quality at Grady Memorial Hospital and a professor at Morehouse School of Medicine—has dedicated her career to advancing medical research surrounding pancreatic and liver cancers. The Washington University alum, who served in the United States Army, did her residency training in general surgery at the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master’s degree in biomedical science at the Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic where she also completed her fellowship training. Over the course of her career, Dr. King has evolved into a thought leader in the realm of healthcare. She has penned several pieces that explored the intersections of academic medicine and clinical research. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract and the American College of Surgeons and sits on the boards of the Society of Black Academic Surgeons and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

Dr. King took to Twitter to express her excitement about her new role. “Words cannot express how delighted I am today of the announcement to lead the Dept of Surgery @AlbanyMed,” she posted. “The connection I felt with everyone I met made it seem ordained. I am humbled by the honor and am filled with gratitude. Thank you all for celebrating with me!” She succeeds Steven Stain, M.D and is slated to officially step into the position on September 1.

Dr. King’s appointment comes at a time when there is a need for more racial and gender representation in medicine. Fortune reported Black women account for less than 3 percent of doctors in the U.S.

Sha'Carri Richardson's booting from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana during her bid for the Olympic Team Trials points to the latest example at the intersection of systemic racism and gender, which often crashes down on Black women. Black women are often underpaid, overworked, and undervalued, much like every other career, but the world of sports proves especially difficult as men often dominate the industry, leading to significantly smaller endorsements amounts, anxiety over financial security. Black women in sports are rarely given their flowers and are mostly examined through a shallow lens, exalting their physique and physical appearance over their athletic ability and what they bring to the industry. On Tuesday it was revealed that Richardson would not be placed on the U.S. relay team, in hopes that the suspension would end in time to provide an opportunity to see the 21-year-old make her Olympic debut. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1412538138778537990?s=20 Richardson's suspension also highlighted a necessary conversation around marijuana and the legalization of a drug that now is being marketed as a means of entrepreneurship for communities in states which have now legalized its usage. But it has not reversed a large part of the collective groupthink who still believe users should be criminalized, nor has it freed the thousands of Black community members who were jailed in response. Serena Williams recently announced she will not partake in the upcoming games and Simone Biles routinely faces questioning over her dominance in the field of gymnastics. Prior to the announcement regarding Richardson, ESPN announced Malika Andrews, a Black reporter for the network, would be the sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals, booting Rachel Nichols, who is white, from her position. Nichols, who regularly hosts the "The Jump," replaced long-standing reporter Doris Burke during sideline coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals. https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1412450213692940295?s=20 Late last week a recording of Nichols expressing frustration over her colleague Maria Taylor, became a viral story for The New York Times. In the audio from last year, Nichols can be heard "venting" to Adam Mendelsohn, an adviser to LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul. Mendelsohn warned Nichols that she should move with caution at ESPN, labeling the network a “snake pit." In response, Nichols took aim at Taylor, mentioning her grievance over the network selecting Taylor as the face of the NBA Finals lineup on "The Jump." Nichols went on to say that Taylor was offered the job because the network was "feeling pressure" over its diversity woes. While Nichols apologized after the story took off, her comments helped to pit women against women in a field that is already difficult to break through, irrespective of race. It will be difficult for Taylor and Andrews to gain the respect of some followers as they will try to maintain it as an affirmative action hire, like Nichols originally did, instead of weighing the women on their journalistic standards and sports knowledge. The Richardson and ESPN controversies were just two of the many-layered stories that emerged this week, where Black women are routinely targeted for their flair, athleticism, and ability in the world of sports.

Dr. KMarie King To Become First Black Woman Chair Of Surgery At U.S. Academic Health Center  was originally published on newsone.com

