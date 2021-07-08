Check Out Louis Vuitton’s Surprise SOHO Pop-Up Shop Featuring Virgil Abloh-Designed Accessories For The Next Month

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It may have opened on June 30, but Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director Virgil Abloh‘s NYC stay for a month-long residency –the latest entry in his Walk in the Park series of pop-up shops– will be around awhile longer. He initially launched the project in Paris earlier this year, and Abloh is now stateside with its next ambitious installment. The SoHo location was also a temporary home in April and May to the By the Pool pop-up from LV’s Nicolas Ghesquière.

Popular wares like Louis Vuitton’s 1.1 Millionaires sunglasses, Cuban Chain necklace, and LV Trainers will be available. However, according to the fashion house’s press release, there will also be weekly drops of limited edition gear for sale along with those revisited LV classics.

Then, from July 9th through August 1st, “Walk in the Park” will be converted into a preview of this year’s Men’s Fall/Winter Collection. Giving couture aficionados a taste of what LV has in store for the cooler seasons, the FW 2021 line will look into “the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society” through the design of its off-the-rack attire, footwear, leather accessories and more.

Pay a visit to 122 Greene St. in NYC’s SoHo District, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, to explore the LV Men’s Temporary Residency.

