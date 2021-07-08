Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Hip Hop All Stars 2018

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

Following the news of the tragic passing of the iconic  DMX on April 9, 2021, fans were heartbroken and never really knew the exact reason of his cause of death until now.

Of course there were rumors and speculations after his week long battle in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
56 photos

New reports per the Westchester County medical examiner’s office said he died following a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.

Vulture reports that the medical examiner’s office said “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said, later explaining that acute cocaine intoxication had “caused this chain of events.”

Source: Vulture 

RELATED:DMX Film To Be Finished With CGI

RELATED: STREAMED: DMX’s Posthumous Album “Exudus” Drops, Eminem Taps Jack Harlow and Cordae For “Killer (Remix),” & More

 

DMX Official Cause Of Death Revealed  was originally published on 92q.com

Latest
Prayers Up: Wale Shares He’s “Extremely Sick” & Takes A Break From Social Media
 5 hours ago
07.08.21
DMX Official Cause Of Death Revealed
 6 hours ago
07.08.21
R. Kelly’s Defense Team Wants His Trial Delayed Due To Jail Conditions
 18 hours ago
07.08.21
Hot Cougar Summer: Sharon Stone Stepping Out With A Younger Rap Artist
 1 day ago
07.08.21
Lamar Odom Just Insulted All Women Who Aren’t The Kardashians
 1 day ago
07.08.21
A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT Auction Of Group’s Royalties
 2 days ago
07.07.21
Ice Cube Details Nasty Beef With Studio Over ‘Last Friday’ Sequel
 2 days ago
07.07.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping With 15 Roaches While Growing Up Inspired His Grind
 2 days ago
07.07.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off 4×100 Team
 2 days ago
07.06.21
Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March By Simply Scaring Them Off
 2 days ago
07.07.21
Photos
Close