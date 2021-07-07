Arts & Entertainment
They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition Working On Tour & Las Vegas Residency

No details have been released yet in regards to the tour and Vegas residency but we know the candy girls will be in attendance once announced.

2022 looks to be a big year for Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, and Mike. Ralph and Johnny too!

According to Variety, New Edition has signed a deal with Creative Arts Agency and they will represent all six members of the group. CAA and NE are planning a 30-city arena tour and a residency in Las Vegas in 2022.  In a press release from CAA, the organization plans to oversee the band “in all areas worldwide, including Music Touring, Theatre, Literature, TV/Film, Production, and Composing, among many others.”

New Edition is one of R&B’s most iconic groups, ever. Since the release of their classic hit “Candy Girl” in 1984, NE has released six studio albums, along with solo music from Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill. With Bell Biv DeVoe, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, and Ricky Bell gain success with their iconic hits “Poison” and “Do Me.” In 2017, BET aired the three-night biopic “The New Edition Story,” with over 29 million total viewers, according to the press release. That same year, the group was honored with BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

On July 1st, in a partnership with the Essence Festival, Bobby Brown took on Keith Sweat in the Swizz Beatz/Timbaland platform Verzuz.

Source | Variety

 

The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle
25 photos

 

 

