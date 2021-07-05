DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Former ‘Blade’ Star Stephen Dorff Reacts to Scarlett Johansson and ‘Black Widow’

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
FOXs 2020 FOX Winter TCA - Gallery

Source: FOX / Getty

Marvel films have been hugely successful and they have boosted the careers of those involved with the popular franchises.

One actor, however, is not all that interested in having anything to do with those films.

That would be Stephen Dorff, best known as bad guy “Deacon Frost” in 1998 Wesley Snipes movie ‘Blade.’

Recently, Dorff slammed Marvel’s hit films and franchises, especially in particular the upcoming ‘Black Widow.’  He called the new film “a bad video game.”

He didn’t stop there as he also called out one of the leading faces of the MCU.

From Uproxx:

In an interview with The Independent to promote his new film, Embattled, Dorff claimed to be “embarrassed” for Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and other actors who choose to star in the coming book blockbusters. In the piece Dorff, who once played the antagonist in Blade, said he’s too busy to star in Marvel films because he’s on the hunt for a project with the next great Hollywood legend instead.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he says. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Johansson has not commented as of yet, but it is likely she will brush it off and know the film will be a big hit for both her and Marvel.

As for Dorff, he does have two productions coming up called ‘Old Henry’ and ‘Paradise City.’

It appears that both Dorff and Johansson will be just fine.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FOX and Getty Images

T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

10 photos Launch gallery

T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Continue reading T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

[caption id="attachment_936412" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] The loss of Chadwick Boseman earlier this year left a void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving many wondering how the Black Panther franchise would move forward. During Disney’s investor event, it was announced that the sequel for the celebrated film will see a 2022 release but the studio has elected not to recast King T’Challa. “Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” read a tweet from Disney’s main account, confirming what many expected. Boseman, 43, brought a certain charm and grace to the role of the titular character, and replacing him would have been next to impossible. Instead, the film should give plenty of light to T’Challa’s genius sister Shuri, and explore the vast kingdom of Wakanda. We’ve grabbed a handful of the reactions to the news below. — Photo: Getty

Former ‘Blade’ Star Stephen Dorff Reacts to Scarlett Johansson and ‘Black Widow’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Busta Rhymes Anti-Masker Rant: Freedom Of Speech Or Irresponsible Use Of Influence?
 2 hours ago
07.06.21
20 items
Ben Simmons Kissing On TV Host Maya Jama [Photos]
 17 hours ago
07.06.21
9 items
Michael Rubin’s Hamptons Party With Jay-Z, J. Balvin, Lil Baby & More Had Roc Nation Summer Brunch Vibes
 20 hours ago
07.06.21
Bill Cosby Accuses Howard University Of Censuring Phylicia Rashad’s ‘Freedom Of Speech’
 21 hours ago
07.05.21
Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, This One With Alyssa Scott
 22 hours ago
07.06.21
Kiely Williams Talks ‘The Encore’, Would She Do A 3LW Verzuz, “Broken Promiseth Promiseth”, + More!
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
17 items
Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family
 2 days ago
07.05.21
21 items
Dress It Up: Turkey Leg Hut Hit With Backlash Over New Dress Code
 2 days ago
07.05.21
14 items
The Turkey Leg Hut Jig Explained, Black Twitter Has All The Jokes
 2 days ago
07.05.21
11 items
Rachel Nichols Was Caught Calling Maria Taylor A Diversity Hire, Twitter Is Frying The Salty Karen & ESPN
 2 days ago
07.05.21
Photos
Close