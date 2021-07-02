A COVID Conversation with Tom Joyner and Dr. A. Fauci, Hosted by Sybil Wilkes: WATCH

Coronavirus(COVID-19)
Even though recent reopenings across the world and the excitement of summertime in general has us all convinced that the worst is behind us, we’ve still got a ways to go before reaching the end of this pandemic.

At a time when misinformation can arrive in droves, it’s always best to hear the facts straight from the source. So, who better to have a COVID conversation with other than the president’s Chief Medical Advisor himself?

 

With the National Month of Action coming to an end, Tom Joyner and Sybil Wilkes will sit down with Dr. Anthony Fauci to get all the vaccination questions answered. The conversation will center on the efforts to get more Black, Brown, Native American and all people in general vaccinated. Tom Joyner speaks on his own vaccination and his drive to help HBCU students stay in schools through his foundation’s event, the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage.

Tune in for information, not misinformation, an honest conversation and what you need to know about the vaccines.  It all goes down live today at 3PM EST / 2PM CST / 12noon PST below:

 

