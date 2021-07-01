New College Athlete Money Policy Starts Today

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

College student-athletes can now cash in. The NCAA Wednesday announced a major policy reversal, allowing athletes to financially benefit from their name, image and likeness, or NIL. That policy takes effect today. The change will allow college athletes and recruits to make money off of autograph signings, endorsements, personal appearances, and other activities.

