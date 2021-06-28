Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Beyoncé Rolls Out “Flex Park” Swimwear Capsule from Ivy Park x Adidas Just in Time for Summer

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
ADIDAS X IVY PARK “FLEX PARK” SWIMWEAR CAPSULE

Source: adidas / adidas

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas teased Instagram this weekend with hints of its upcoming fourth collection, Flex Park, and aptly asks its fans “HOW DO YOU FLEX?” This will make for the brand’s second rollout in 2021, coming after this past February’s Icy Park, and the size-inclusive line previewed a ton of fashionable athleisure for the gym, the beach, or anywhere else that you want to flex this summer.

Flex Park will come in sizes ranging from XS-4X and, per the press release, represents “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality – positively and boldly.” The likes of Quincy Brown, Kristen Noel Crawley, and Tabria Majors were enlisted to show off the neon orange capsule collection, complete with shorts, one-pieces, bikinis, slides, and more. And in the name of sustainable fashion, the clothes were made with polyester that uses at least  85% recycled content.

Queen Bey fired off Ivy Park’s inaugural collection in January of last year, some months after news of the company’s relaunch, and she would be in partnership with adidas this time around. The line was first announced in 2016 and in collaboration with British retailer Topshop.

When Topshop owner Sir Phillip Green was accused of assault, however, Beyoncé repurchased her shares of the business, and Ivy Park went on indefinite hiatus. In 2019, she and Three Stripes said they would be working together to bring back Ivy Park, but it would be another year until the apparel made its way to stores.

ADIDAS X IVY PARK “FLEX PARK” SWIMWEAR CAPSULE

Source: adidas / adidas

The clothes are priced from $45 to $75 and are going to be available on adidas.com starting Thursday, July 22; Flex Park will then be in select stores around the world the very next day.

Stay on top of what’s coming soon and visit adidas.com/us/ivypark to sign up for more info.

ADIDAS X IVY PARK “FLEX PARK” SWIMWEAR CAPSULE

Source: adidas / adidas

 

Beyoncé Rolls Out “Flex Park” Swimwear Capsule from Ivy Park x Adidas Just in Time for Summer  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
9 itemsCelebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Who Is Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah’s Longtime Partner? [PHOTOS]
 2 hours ago
06.29.21
Disney Star, Kyle Massey Faces Felony Charges For Allegedly Sending Porno Pics to 13 Yr Old Girl
 5 hours ago
06.29.21
Pass Him The Aux Cord: JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier” During Twitter Spaces Session
 6 hours ago
06.29.21
Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd
 6 hours ago
06.29.21
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini
 7 hours ago
06.29.21
11 items
Lionel Richie Celebrating His Birthday In Greece [Photos]
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Miss Jones Alludes To Having A Threesome With 2Pac And Monie Love? [Video]
 1 day ago
06.29.21
3 items
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Lola Ajayi Is A Veteran Working To Share Other Models’ Stories
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson Racist In New Video
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Photos
Close