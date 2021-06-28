Indy
HomeIndy

Parents, school leaders, officials discuss diversity in the classroom

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Cheerful African American elementary schoolgirl works on science project

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents, educators, state legislators and Indianapolis Public School commissioners spent Saturday morning discussing the importance of racial diversity in the classroom.

Building a diverse teacher pipeline was the main topic of conversation. Statistics collected by Rise Indy say 70% of IPS students are minorities and 70% of full-time educators in the district are white.

A panel discussion and Q and A focused on ways to improve diversity in the classroom and personal experiences.

“I know first hand as a parent raising my children, it’s been difficult for my children not to be in their classroom that looks like them, that’s educating them and I’ve had to bridge that gap,” parent and community advocate Amanda Boyd said.

Rise Indy has several recommendations for IPS, including strengthening the grow-your-own program, recruiting and retaining a diverse teacher pool and waiving expenses for testing for those teachers.

“When you have folks that are teaching you and they look like you, there’s a natural empathy and sympathy that goes along with that,” Rise Indy founder Jasmine Shadheed-Young said. “It really transcends any sort of subject, but it’s really seeing a person as a human and that connection, like it did for me, helps any other student.”

Read more from WRTV here

classroom , diversity in the classroom , education , INDY News , PARENTS , students , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump In Bejeweled Bodysuit On The BET Awards
 1 day ago
06.28.21
Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport Outfit On Instagram: “If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!”
 1 day ago
06.28.21
T.I. Asks Judge To Toss Sabrina Peterson Defamation Suit
 2 days ago
06.28.21
5 items
Rihanna Covered Up Her Matching Camo Shark Tattoo She Got With Drake, Twitter Reacts
 4 days ago
06.26.21
20 items
Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!
 4 days ago
06.26.21
50 Cent On Young Buck: “Why He Didn’t Just Say He Was Gay”
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Video Shows Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Denied Entry To NY Bar, Security Doesn’t Know Them
 5 days ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
 5 days ago
06.24.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain Look For Myself, Not For Anyone Else’
 5 days ago
06.25.21
Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It
 5 days ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close