Indy library’s Summer Reading Program helps kids avoid the summer slide

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer slide is a real thing and now that kids are out of the classroom for several weeks, they oftentimes forget what they learned.

The Indianapolis Pubic Library wants to help prevent that by bringing back their Summer Reading Program. Madison Wylie, 7, has big goals this summer that include reading for 20 hours.

“I read 20 minutes every day,” Madison said.

Madison and her mom, Candace, visit the library weekly, checking in and checking out new books.

This year, Madison is taking part in the summer reading program.

