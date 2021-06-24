Loverman Tips of The Day
When Love Languages Clash

Couple planning or real estate agent or finance advisor doing a meeting with customer at home

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Lead by example

Before expecting a partner to love her in the way she needed to be loved,

You have to fill your own tank first

If you want quality time with a partner, put in quality time with yourself for self-care.

If you must explain, do

While we hope our partners pick up our examples and understand how to make us feel loved without much instruction, we are never above providing clear instructions.

Back up understanding with actions

Speaking a partner’s love language is part of where the “work” of relationships comes

There’s no perfect combination

There is no tried and true combination of love languages that always work seamlessly together.

Photos
Close