Fans of the 1991 dramedy musical, ‘The Five Heartbeats’ got a taste of nostalgia after seeing pictures posted on social media reuniting the actors during this year’s Tribeca Film Festivals.

Actors Robert Townsend, Harry Lennix, Michael Wright, John Terrell, Tico Wells, and Leon appeared on the red carpet together in celebration of the films 30th anniversary and Juneteenth. Once Leon shared the photograph to his Instagram feed that was taken on the red carpet, fans rushed to the comment section to express their love for the fictional group.

The iconic film was screened in celebration of 30 years following its release was inspired by famed tales of stardom from Black male led groups like The Temptations, Four Tops during the 1960’s. Townsend, who commented “Oh what a night! Together forever…” under his cast-mate’s post also shared with Tom Joyner earlier in the year that he was in the process of filming a Five Heartbeats documentary. Could a remake also be in the works for this classic movie?

Original Cast Of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Reunite For 30th Anniversary was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

