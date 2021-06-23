Indiana State Fair will present 18 nights of Free Stage concerts

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair feature 18 nights of music on the Free Stage when it returns this summer.

Admission to Free Stage shows are free with paid fair admission, which will be $10 in advance and $13 at the gate, and seating is first-come, first-served. Ticket information can be found on the fair’s website.

This year’s fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. The Indiana State Fairgrounds will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Here is a list of this year’s performers:

July 30: State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans

State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans July 31: John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty

John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty Aug. 1: Mary Mary

Mary Mary Aug. 4: Josh Turner

Josh Turner Aug. 5: Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band

Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band Aug. 6: Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus Aug. 7: Blanco Brown

Blanco Brown Aug. 8: Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Aug. 11: for KING & COUNTRY

for KING & COUNTRY Aug. 12: TBA

TBA Aug. 13: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe Aug. 14: Home Free

Home Free Aug. 15: Casting Crowns

Casting Crowns Aug. 18: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills Aug. 19: Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute

Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute Aug. 20: The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys Aug. 21: Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia

Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia Aug. 22: Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker

Also On 106.7 WTLC: