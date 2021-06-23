Indy
Indiana State Fair will present 18 nights of Free Stage concerts

Babyface

Source: Babyface / Babyface

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair feature 18 nights of music on the Free Stage when it returns this summer.

Admission to Free Stage shows are free with paid fair admission, which will be $10 in advance and $13 at the gate, and seating is first-come, first-served. Ticket information can be found on the fair’s website.

This year’s fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. The Indiana State Fairgrounds will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Here is a list of this year’s performers:

  • July 30: State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans
  • July 31: John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty
  • Aug. 1: Mary Mary
  • Aug. 4: Josh Turner
  • Aug. 5: Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band
  • Aug. 6: Noah Cyrus
  • Aug. 7: Blanco Brown
  • Aug. 8: Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
  • Aug. 11: for KING & COUNTRY
  • Aug. 12: TBA
  • Aug. 13: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe
  • Aug. 14: Home Free
  • Aug. 15: Casting Crowns
  • Aug. 18: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills
  • Aug. 19: Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute
  • Aug. 20: The Beach Boys
  • Aug. 21: Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia
  • Aug. 22: Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker
