Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick Daddy’s Clubhouse Slander

Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Trina and Trick Daddy may be connected by “Nann,” their history on Slip-N-Slide  Records and more but there’s one thing they definitely don’t agree on – offending JAY-Z and Beyoncé.

After audio leaked of a Clubhouse conversation Trick Daddy had regarding whether or not Beyoncé could sing and Hov never was the “greatest rapper alive,” Trina jumped on Instagram on Tuesday (June 22) to not only distance herself from Trick regarding those comments but made certain she sided with Queen Bey and Hov on matters of respect.

“ALL day, Everyday,” Trina wrote alongside video footage of JAY-Z and Beyoncé performing together. “The Queen.”

While Trina made certain not to deal with the wrath of the Beyhive, Trick wasn’t so lucky. Members of The Hive flooded the reviews section on Google and took aim at Trick’s restaurant Sunday’s Eatery in Miami, leaving one-star reviews and negative comments. The comments and ratings eventually dropped the restaurant’s Google Rating to a 2.6 out of 5.

“Terrible experience. Absolutely disgusting,” one user wrote before leaving a bee emoji next to a lemon emoji. “The lemonade was amazing tho.”

Trina is coming off a high following her Verzuz celebration with Eve on Wednesday (June 17) where she performed cult classics such as “Pull Over,” “Shut Up,” “Take It To The House” and even brought out Trick Daddy for their iconic “Nann” single. Needless to say, she’s avoiding all drama – especially BeyHive drama.

The BeyHive is busy this morning with attacking Trick Daddy when a recent clip surfaced of the rapper dragging Beyonce’. It is unclear what the initial conversation was about but the clip allegedly surfaced from a Clubhouse room where the Miami rapper can be heard saying that Beyonce’ can’t sing or write. “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sang!” Others in the room also agreed and he moved on to critique her husband Jay-Z.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?” Hear the clip below. https://twitter.com/b4thglow_/status/1407179651982704641 HotNewHipHop reports that Trick added that “New York needed a hero after Biggie died and so, people handed the title over to Jay.” Of course, these comments woke up Beyonce’s super dedicated fan base and they’re slandering the rapper on social media. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/thegoldengloss/status/1407239425231294464?s=20 Check out these reactions to Trick Daddy’s comments about the Queen below. SEE: Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH] SEE: Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine Bust SEE: Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick Daddy’s Clubhouse Slander  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

