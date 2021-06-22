Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Walmart’s Center For Racial Equity Focuses On The Future

Walmart committed $100 million over five years to address racial disparities in the U.S. with a keen focus on Black and African American communities.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Working toward and achieving racial equity is critical for our collective future. Without it, there is no moving forward to be the best we can be as a society. Today, many corporations understand that they need to be a part of the solution. Walmart is one of them. Committing to advancing racial equity is essential to Walmart’s core mission, and in 2020 it made its societal impact an even greater priority by expanding its commitment to racial equity.

“It’s safe to say 2020 didn’t unfold the way many of us planned. The global pandemic, murder of George Floyd, and civil unrest changed the game for most corporations – including Walmart,” said Ben Hasan, Senior Vice President, and Global Chief Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, in Walmart’s 2020 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion report.

Expanding Societal Impact: One Year Later

In June 2020, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committed $100 million over five years through the new Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to address racial disparities in the United States in the national social systems of health, finance, education and criminal justice, with a keen focus on Black and African American communities. To mark a year since establishing the Center, Walmart recently came together for an inaugural Milestone Meeting, where the Center team and Walmart business leaders shared their progress advancing racial equity.

“While I’m encouraged by the meaningful progress made in just one year, my focus remains on the work that still needs to be done. This is just the beginning,,” said Kirstie Sims, Senior Director, Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity” We must continue to learn, grow and innovate with the same focus and fervor we have this year.”.

Identifying Shared Value for Progress

Over the past year, Walmart has been going beyond philanthropy by also using its business. The company created dedicated teams to identify where the business can advance racial equity within the four societal systems.

After six months of discovery work, these teams, called Shared Value Networks, identified pillars of focus where the business has natural capabilities across products, services, technology, sourcing, jobs and advancement to shape systems toward more equitable outcomes. These efforts are based on Walmart’s shared value approach, which means they not only benefit the business’ bottom line, but also create shared value for Walmart’s customers and society overall.

One of the first fruits of the education SVN’s work was a collaboration with North Carolina A&T State University, powered by a$5 million commitment from Walmart, to fund the Equity in Education Initiative. The program is aimed at increasing the number of African American college graduates securing careers in fields critical to the nation’s workforce.

Each SVN aligns with one of the Center for Racial Equity’s central focus areas of criminal justice, education, finance, and health. The Center and the SVNs have worked together to identify how the $100 million in philanthropy can capitalize on the societal impact of existing business initiatives and make a meaningful difference.

Sowing Seeds of Impact

The Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity has begun distributing initial grants over the past year. In February 2021, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation distributed the first $14.3 million in grants to 16 organizations, such as:

  • The Walmart Foundation’s support of the American Heart Association Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund’s advancement of community-driven entrepreneurial solutions will support organizations in Chicago and Atlanta expanding access to affordable, healthy food.
  • The Student Freedom Initiative’s program for student loan and debt reduction will help STEM leaders from historically Black colleges and universities access alternative financing thanks to a grant from the Walmart Foundation.
  • Walmart is supporting the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s Chicago Project 10X, which is advancing racial equity across health, wealth, and opportunity.
  • Social entrepreneurs in communities across the U.S. can grow their organizations’ abilities to advance racial equity work through a Walmart Foundation grant awarded to Echoing Green’s Racial Equity Philanthropic Fund.

What Lies Ahead

Walmart.org’s Center for Racial Equity is only getting started in its efforts to shatter inequity with a clear directive to drive long-term change and advance equity at scale. And, from what we are seeing, the harvest promises to be bountiful.

“There is a long road ahead,” Sims said. “But my hope is that the work we do through our business and the Center, in conjunction with others, will serve as a catalyst and that these efforts, along with the work of many others, will get to the root of systemic racism, sustaining over time and making impact for generations to come.”

Walmart’s Center For Racial Equity Focuses On The Future  was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute at the 2021 BET Awards
 13 hours ago
06.23.21
Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick Daddy’s Clubhouse Slander
 15 hours ago
06.23.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The Airport: ‘It’s About Respecting Yourself’
 21 hours ago
06.22.21
It Won’t Stop: Chris Brown, Once Again, Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off
 23 hours ago
06.22.21
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With Surprise Concert With Fat Joe, Q-Tip And More
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over Cheating Scandal With Will Smith
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look At His Upcoming Memoir Cover
 1 day ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome
 2 days ago
06.22.21
So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain Depressed?
 2 days ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 2 days ago
06.22.21
10 items
Glow’d Up! A ‘Then Vs Now’ Look At Chilli’s 24-Year Old Son Tron Austin
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Newborn Twins
 2 days ago
06.22.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
06.22.21
Photos
Close