Netflix Decides Not to Renew Jamie Foxx’s Sitcom “Stop Embarrassing Me” For A New Season

Jamie Foxx‘s classic eponymous sitcom ran for five seasons and continues to live on in syndication. According to Deadline, however, his subsequent show with Netflix will not make it to a second season of its own. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which was loosely based on Foxx’s relationship with daughter Corrine, was canceled by the streaming service after the first eight episodes.

Rumors are that Foxx agreed to pull the plug after the show’s first season, too, and perhaps The Guardian‘s use of phrases like “toe-curling cringe” and “lazily regressive” to describe it were not far off the mark. “It doesn’t help that the series looks about as cheap and sparse as a WB sitcom,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter‘s Inkoo Kang. “It’s great that Foxx is having so much fun, but perhaps somebody else should, too.”

Foxx’s greater relationship with Netflix still remains secure, though. Last year’s Project Power, starring the multitalented performer, was the No. 1 streamed Netflix movie in its first two weeks of release per IndieWire. Netflix further reported that the action flick was watched by 75 million households in its first four weeks. Foxx will feature in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone with Brian Tyree Henry, as well as star and exec produce a vampire comedy for the app called Day Shift.

His working relationship Corrine continues to be strong as well. The father-daughter combo recently began their fourth season of hosting the Fox game show Beat Shazam! And the maximum prize money that contestants can win has been doubled this time around. “Two million dollars this year on Beat Shazam, for just identifying songs that play on the radio,” Foxx revealed on the Miami, FL program Deco Drive. Viewers will also have the chance to play along and score as much as $10,000. “You cannot find a show that has that much potential to just blow up.”

