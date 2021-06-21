TikTok’s Ocean Spray Skateboarder Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca Gets His Own Cranberry Alcoholic Beverage

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca now has a boozy beverage of his own called Cranberry Dreams Cosmo, in partnership with BeatBox Beverages. Nine months earlier, the 37-year-old potato warehouse worker famously rode his way to internet fame when he uploaded a TikTok video of himself skateboarding to work while sipping on some Ocean Spray juice and synced the clip to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

As reported by TMZ, Cranberry Dreams Cosmo officially launched on June 20 and sells for $3.99 per box. It is currently available at nationwide retailers, like Circle K and Kroger, and the drink is planned for online distribution by the end of June. Beware, though: it packs a serious punch at 11.1% alcohol, which means it has almost 40 percent more sauce than Steel Reserve and 85 percent more than King Cobra Malt Liquor!

The original TikTok video spawned numerous imitators paying tribute to Doggface, including Mick Fleetwood. Stevie Nicks, the singer of “Dreams” posted a TikTok video, too, although it may not be as rad as Apodaca’s version. Apodaca has further had his life has transformed since becoming a viral phenomenon.

According to NPR, fans sent donations to Apodaca, which he said he planned to put towards a home. Ocean Spray also bought Doggface a new cranberry red truck filled with its brand of juice. Apodaca was a part of President Biden’s inauguration via “Parade Across America,” and he even auctioned an NFT of his video this past March.

Tom Hayes, Ocean Spray’s president & CEO, shared his thoughts on the video’s impact with Eater. “When we saw Nathan Apodaca’s video and the joy it created, we knew we needed to celebrate him and join in this movement of spreading good vibes worldwide,” he told Eater. “We appreciate Nathan’s positivity, especially during these unprecedented times. I look forward to having a virtual toast with him soon.” Hopefully, Hayes remembers not to get too lit!

TikTok’s Ocean Spray Skateboarder Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca Gets His Own Cranberry Alcoholic Beverage was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: