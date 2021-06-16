Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20 “Cater 2 U”

We have many things to celebrate! It’s Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and this week would have been the legend Tupac’s  50th birthday. The ladies undress cancel culture and the ‘Cater 2 U’ lyrics while also breaking down Wendy William’s flirtation with married men. You will not want to miss this.
We’ll wrap it out with the best of Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress! Is chivalry dead?
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20 “Cater 2 U”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

