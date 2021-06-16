Quizzes
HomeQuizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Tupac is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. 

Although his life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, he was able to have a prolific career, ripe with songs that demonstrated his range from social activist to party animal. 

Tupac would have turned 50 today (June 16). To celebrate his life and his music, we complied this Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge of some of his greatest hits below.  

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Lil Kim Songs

See Also: QUIZ: Can You Finish The Lyrics To Your Favorite Rap Songs?

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
Raise Your Hands If You’ve Been Personally Victimized By Michael Costello
 21 hours ago
06.17.21
20 items
Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert
 21 hours ago
06.16.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years
 23 hours ago
06.17.21
Kanye West Throws Ridiculous Tantrum During Court-Ordered Deposition, Allegedly
 1 day ago
06.17.21
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 1 day ago
06.16.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 2 days ago
06.16.21
10 items
Twitter Reacts To Kevin Hart Talking About Cancel Culture and “Not Being Funny”
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open Magnet School In LA For Marvel & Apple Employees Of Tomorrow
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Corinne Foxx On Feeling Sexy When She Gets Older: “I Don’t Think There’s An Age To That”
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”
 2 days ago
06.15.21
‘We Fell Short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For ‘In The Heights’ Colorism, Erasure
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close