Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsModels

Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Precious Lee

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Tyler Mitchell

Precious Lee is red hot on the cover of i-D magazine’s Summer Issue. The supermodel has been pushing boundaries and sparking needed conversations within the fashion industry over the course of her career. Now the cover girl is living in the success of her work by becoming the first non-traditional-sized African-American model to walk the runway of the Italian luxury house, Versace.

Precious knows a thing or two about the power of manifestation. The model always knew that despite the way most luxury designers see models outside of traditional sizes, there was room for her to enter and dominate the untapped space. “I always had the goal of wanting to do Versace, that was never not there. It’s not like all of a sudden, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m working with these people.’ I’m manifesting every single thing,” she told i-D.

Precious Lee

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Tyler Mitchell

Precious Lee

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Tyler Mitchell

Walking in the SS21 Versace was monumental to Precious’ career, but she’s been around the fashion block a time or two. From Vogue Italia covers, to campaigns with Ivy Park, DSquared2, Miu Miu, and Marc Jacobs’, she’s been booked and very busy. Her perfectly carved body has been making its waves and inspiring the industry to see the beauty in all shapes and sizes.

When it comes to fashion, Precious makes it known that she will wear whatever she wants. That kind of confidence is what births some of the most creative, stylish people. “I seriously told people a long time ago, ‘Don’t ask me what I’m wearing to nothing. I will show up in a ballroom gown if I want to’,” she said.

You can read more of Precious’ interview on i-D.vice.com. In the meantime, what do you think? Isn’t she serving a full Thanksgiving platter on the summer issue of i-D Magazine?

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair

Simone Biles Gives Us Style And Grace As The June Cover Girl Of Glamour Magazine

Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 3 hours ago
06.16.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
10 items
Twitter Reacts To Kevin Hart Talking About Cancel Culture and “Not Being Funny”
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue
 20 hours ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open Magnet School In LA For Marvel & Apple Employees Of Tomorrow
 22 hours ago
06.15.21
Corinne Foxx On Feeling Sexy When She Gets Older: “I Don’t Think There’s An Age To That”
 24 hours ago
06.15.21
Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”
 1 day ago
06.15.21
‘We Fell Short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For ‘In The Heights’ Colorism, Erasure
 1 day ago
06.15.21
Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction, Granted Early Release
 1 day ago
06.15.21
Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
 1 day ago
06.15.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly Gifts For Father’s Day
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee Ellis Ross
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Nana Malone Couldn’t Find A Black Book Model So She Became One
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close