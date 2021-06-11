Indy
HomeIndy

Indy restarts ‘Safe Summer’ events Friday nights

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City of Indianapolis is launching its third annual Safe Summer program Friday, aimed at engaging teenagers in safe, productive activities while school is out.

The program began with 900 participants aged 13-18 in 2019, according to city officials. It still ran during the pandemic with 400 teens and is returning for a third year.

Events happen every Friday night from 7-10 p.m. at Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park and Municipal Gardens. Community partners include IMPD.

Activities include a basketball tournament, “Trap and Paint” (a painting course set to trap or hip-hop music), a talent show from Voice Corp, gym events from the Boys and Girls Club, career courses and a “Know Your Rights” class.

It also hosts a program called “Guns Down Gloves Up,” where teens learn boxing to help them release energy or resolve conflict safely.

That event is right in line with Safe Summer’s mission, according to Shonna Majors, Indianapolis Community Violence Reduction director.

“We have a high rate of violence in the city and we want to make sure the kids out of school actually have a place to enjoy themselves and not worry about gun violence,” said Majors. “And as they continue to grow, they may run into a conflict and say, ‘Hey, I remember you from Safe Summer and this guy is cool.”

The program runs until Aug. 3. It’s free and according to Majors is a “show up” not a “sign up” event.

Safe Summer leaders are also still looking for volunteers to help manage events. Email OPHS@indy.gov to learn more.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: WISHTV

 

Indy restarts ‘Safe Summer’ events Friday nights  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West’s “Moves From State To State” Led To Divorce
 15 hours ago
06.12.21
Bradley Cooper Doesn’t Approve of Irina Shayk Dating Kanye
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 2 days ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 2 days ago
06.12.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 3 days ago
06.12.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 3 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 3 days ago
06.12.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 3 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 4 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 4 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 4 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 4 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close