Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]

RSMS EST Graphics
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The legendary Bernie Mac is getting his flowers in an upcoming biopic from John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted.  According to The Wrap,  Mike Jackson, Legend’s business partner “made the announcement during a Q&A with Legend at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, saying that a deal had just been made between the studio and Bernie Mac’s estate that “John doesn’t know about yet.” There’s no date for the movie as of now because they’re searching for the perfect actor to portray the comedian.

Who do you think could play Bernie Mac?

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Beautiful Photos of Bernie Mac’s Daughter & Granddaughter [PHOTOS]

Bernie Mac will forever be remembered as one of the best comedians of all time and an original King of Comedy! Although, he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his beautiful daughter, Je’Niece Childress and grand-daughter. Click here to see 11 of our best photos of Bernie’s daughter and granddaughter!

Hot Spot: A Bernie Mac Biopic Is On The Way From John Legend’s Production Company [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close