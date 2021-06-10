Hair
HomeHair

Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Daily Pop - Season 2020

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

At the top of 2020, Tia Mowry-Hardrict traded in her luscious curls for a short, tapered cut. A little over a year later, the actress is showing off her inches with a new length check-in.

In an Instagram post she wrote. “#TBT How it started VS How it’s going! I chopped my hair off at the beginning of #2020! Rocked a #fro SWIPE to see the growth! #curls #natural #naturalhair 🙌🏽

The actress allows her natural hair to make appearances from time to time but she is widely known to have her mane covered in protective styles. From blonde wigs and ponytails to braids and bantu knots, she’s rocked just about every hairstyle you can think of.

Over the last couple of months, celebrities like Tia Mowry-Hardrict, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyra Banks, and Cardi B. have been showing off their natural tresses with length check-ins. These posts are important because it helps other women learn to love and embrace their natural kinks, coils, and curls. We needed this kind of representation growing up. Keep the natural fro length checks coming! What do you think? Do you enjoy watching celebrities embrace their natural hair on social media?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Tia Mowry-Hardrict She Gave Us Hair Envy

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements

Cardi B Claps Back At The Haters Who Say Her Length Check Doesn’t Matter Because She’s Mixed

Length Check: Tyra Banks Shows Off A Head Full Of Thick, Healthy, Natural Hair

Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Trina & Eve Tapped For Upcoming Verzuz Celebration
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 1 day ago
06.10.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 2 days ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 2 days ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 3 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 3 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 3 days ago
06.08.21
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close