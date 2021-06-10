WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

He’s hangin up the mic…

T.I. is stepping away from the rap game for good. On Tuesday, the Hustle Gang boss announced he is retiring from rap with what he says will be his final album, ‘Kill The King.’ Along with the announcement, T.I also released a video called “What It’s Come To” which addresses the sexual assault allegations recently brought against him and his wife, Tiny. The retirement news comes after a 2017 interview where the Atlanta rapper indicated it was about that time.

Here’s more to this story:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.62559/title.t-i-announces-rap-retirement-with-final-album-kill-the-king#

