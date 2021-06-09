Movies
Home

Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For Upcoming Netflix Film

The film will arrive exclusively on Netflix in 2022.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Madea is not done yet.

Tuesday (Jun.8), Netflix announced that Tyler Perry is bringing the beloved gun-toting grandmother from retirement for a new film called A Madea Homecoming. The Hollywood Reporter says the film, which will be the 12th movie starring Perry as Madea, will be shot at his studio in Atlanta and will see him handle both writing and directing duties and premiere exclusively on the streaming service 2022.

The decision to bring Madea back comes just three years after he announced he put the grey wig on the shelf. Perry took to Instagram to make the big announcement in a video saying the reason he brought her back is the fact “we need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she’s coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can’t wait,” he joyfully announced while doing Madea’s iconic voice.

That is definitely true, we do need some laughter after last year, but we definitely believe money also played a role in this decision. Tyler Perry’s 11 films, including the Madea project, have grossed 1 billion dollars at the North American box office. You can be BIG MAD that Madea is back, but make no mistake, people are definitely flocking to theaters to hear her say hellur.

A Madea Homecoming will be the latest product of Perry’s deal he inked with Netflix that has already seen the release of A Fall From Grace, which was seen by 39M households in its first month despite jokes on the interesting wig choices in the film.

Madea is back whether you like it or not.

Photo: Michael Tran / Getty

Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For Upcoming Netflix Film  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 itemsK. Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle’s New Face
 2 hours ago
06.10.21
5 items
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
 17 hours ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation
 20 hours ago
06.10.21
20 items
Kanye I’mma Let You Finish.. But Here Are The 20 Best Hip-Hop Fashion Lines Of All Time
 22 hours ago
06.10.21
Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)
 24 hours ago
06.10.21
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 1 day ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 2 days ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 2 days ago
06.08.21
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 3 days ago
06.08.21
Photos
Close