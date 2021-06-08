Quizzes
Home

Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Best Friends. It’s a bond you hope will last a lifetime. 

You’re lucky if it does. If not, at least you have these tv besties to look to. Now, don’t get me wrong, these characters aren’t spared from the occasional beef. But, they manage to find their way back to each other (in most cases). And that’s something to be celebrated.

That’s why on this National Best Friend Day, we want to acknowledge some of the most iconic Black television best friends. Take our Name That Best Friend quiz below. 

See Also: Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV [PHOTOS]

Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant
 10 hours ago
06.09.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena
 15 hours ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday
 15 hours ago
06.09.21
Aja Naomi King’s Postpartum Body Looks Amazing In Unedited Instagram Photo Shoot!
 17 hours ago
06.09.21
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 20 hours ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 24 hours ago
06.08.21
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 24 hours ago
06.08.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 1 day ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z
 2 days ago
06.08.21
The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post
 2 days ago
06.08.21
Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Photos
Close