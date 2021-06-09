Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Snoop Dogg

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Snoop Dogg has a desk job now…

At the Def Jam Recordings’ office in Los Angeles. On Monday, Snoop was officially announced as the label’s new Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. According to reports, the Long Beach native will work across the label’s executive team and artist roster, with a focus on A&R. In a video announcement, Snoop shared that he always desired to be a part of the Def Jam family as an artist but couldn’t because he was signed to Suge Knight’s Death Row Records. Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge said he’s thrilled to have Snoop on the team as he’ll bring his industry experience and other talents to Def Jam.

Here’s more on this story:

https://variety.com/2021/music/news/snoop-dogg-def-jam-consultant-watch-video-1234989838/

snoop dogg , Snoop Dogg At Def Jam

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Where Are They Now: ‘Sandlot’ And ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Brandon Quintin Adams
 11 hours ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’
 14 hours ago
06.08.21
47 items
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
 15 hours ago
06.08.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 18 hours ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z
 1 day ago
06.08.21
The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post
 1 day ago
06.08.21
Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81
 2 days ago
06.06.21
10 items
Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Photos
Close