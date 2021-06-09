Snoop Dogg Tapped As Def Jam Executive Creative, Strategic Consultant

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg has a desk job now…

At the Def Jam Recordings’ office in Los Angeles. On Monday, Snoop was officially announced as the label’s new Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. According to reports, the Long Beach native will work across the label’s executive team and artist roster, with a focus on A&R. In a video announcement, Snoop shared that he always desired to be a part of the Def Jam family as an artist but couldn’t because he was signed to Suge Knight’s Death Row Records. Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge said he’s thrilled to have Snoop on the team as he’ll bring his industry experience and other talents to Def Jam.

