Music
Home

Busta Rhymes Teases Neptunes Collaboration

Give it up for the Hip-Hop legends one time...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience

Source: Johnny Nunez/BET / Getty

Looks like Busta Rhymes has got something brewing in his dungeon and he has no problem roaring about it.

On Sunday (June 6), the Hip-Hop legend took to his Instagram page to tease a collaboration with not only Pharrell, but his original partner in crime, Chad Hugo, who jointly are known as The Neptunes. You probably knew that if you’re here. Sharing a picture with all three of them posing up a storm, Busta captioned the pic with a message of excitement.

“Guess who’s back at it? 👀👀👀The Dragon 🐉 & The Neptune’s@pharrell @chadhugo Oh Shit!! 😳😳😳😳

Given the trio’s history of making hits (“Pass The Courvoisier II” & “Light Your Ass On Fire”) and Busta’s recent reemergence as an MC’s MC with his latest project, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, we should be ready for some ish when they serve up whatever they’re currently cookin’ up. Seriously, ELE 2 was off the meat rack forreal.

No word yet on when we can expect to hear their new collaboration or whether or not a snippet will be released just to get the hype going, but y’all already know that us older heads are rubbing our hands with anticipation as the creative minds involved here are next level.

Stay tuned and be prepared to bop like crazy whenever the Busta Rhymes and Neptunes collaboration releases.

Busta Rhymes Teases Neptunes Collaboration  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
 2 hours ago
06.08.21
15 items
Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
 15 hours ago
06.08.21
Mariah Carey Sets The Record Straight About ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z
 16 hours ago
06.08.21
The Petty King: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson With Video Reenactment [Video]
 17 hours ago
06.08.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram Post
 19 hours ago
06.08.21
Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81
 2 days ago
06.06.21
10 items
Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team
 4 days ago
06.05.21
Photos
Close