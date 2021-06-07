Quizzes
Home

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Prince Songs

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

All hail the almighty purple one. We’re celebrating Prince’s birthday today (June 7)!

Prince achieved mainstream success as one of the greatest musicians of his generation, releasing nearly 40 albums during his life. His music spanned across multiple genres, including the Minneapolis sound, a funk rock sub-genre he pioneered.

We compiled this quiz of some of his greatest hits. Play Finish The Lyric below. 

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Marvin Gaye Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

25 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Continue reading Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Prince Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Latest
Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]
 9 hours ago
06.07.21
Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z
 21 hours ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Clarence Williams III, Character Actor Known For ‘The Mod Squad’ & ‘Purple Rain’ Dead At 81
 1 day ago
06.06.21
10 items
Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 2 days ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team
 3 days ago
06.05.21
De La Soul’s Music Coming To Streaming Services, Tommy Boy Catalog Sold
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating
 3 days ago
06.04.21
Tearful Kim K Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July
 3 days ago
06.05.21
15 items
Armchair Athlete Twitter Egregiously Flames LeBron James For First Round Ouster
 3 days ago
06.05.21
Photos
Close