Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Playoffs Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

All eyes were on Beyoncé last night when she stepped out for a rare public appearance with her hubby, Jay-Z, for an adorable date night at the NBA Finals. The couple graced us with their presence while sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets–Milwaukee Bucks game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday night and serves looks, per usual. While some fans were just stunned to see the Carters in public, others were fixated on how stunning Beyoncé looked in her little black dress, studded jacket, and matching black suede pumps, which she documented perfectly on the ‘Gram for those of us at home.

The $723 black patent dress that Mrs. Carter wore is a look from David Koma’s Fall 2020 collection. The strapless dress was short, tight, and hugged her curves just right, giving a whole new meaning to her coined phrase, “Freakum Dress.” Styled by Zerina Akers, the mother of three wore her long, blonde locks bone straight and opted for blinged-out jewelry to match the studded jacket.

Fans took to Twitter to sing their praises about the singer’s beauty, complimenting her style, grace, and her ability to look even younger every time we see her. “Beyoncé’s beauty is out of this world,” one fan wrote.

“Beyoncé looking ETHEREAL,” tweeted another.

While another fan tweeted, “Beyoncé’s face card NEVER declines.” We know that’s right!

And in typical Beyoncé fashion, she gave us a series of looks on Instagram, showing off her sexy date night outfit in a series of photo carousels that let us see each and every angle.

Here’s to more date night looks from Beyoncé this summer!

