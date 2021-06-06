Perry Twp. Schools hiring teachers, bus drivers; Marion Co. to lift mask mandate

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Perry Township Schools is hiring teachers, bus drivers and custodial staff. The district is hosting multiple hiring events including a “Drive the bus with us” event, where anyone can with a basic driver’s license can take a school bus for a test drive.

For more information contact Deondra Billingsley, Talent Acquisition Coordinator at 317-789-3788.

For information specially about jobs in Transportation contact Dede Heard, Training Supervisor at 317-789-6225.

Plus in the second half of the show Melissa McMasters, Marion County Administrator of Infectious Diseases and Immunization, answers questions about the COVID vaccine as Marion County prepares to lift the Mask Mandate for vaccinated people.

DETAILS ON PERRY TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS’ “DRIVE THE BUS WITH US” EVENT

Transportation is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Perry Meridian High School (401 W. Meridian School Rd.) Applicants will have the opportunity to speak with members of our transportation staff. Best of all, candidates can apply for open positions and test drive one of the buses. No registration required!

Event: Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Perry Meridian High School (401 W. Meridian School Rd.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Positions Available: Bus drivers

Training: One-on-one training available

Pay: Starting pay at $19.00/hour, and additional compensation for drivers with previous experience

Testing: Perry Township Schools will cover the cost of your Indiana CDL School Bus Exam.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

