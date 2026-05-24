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Will Smith, The Roots, To Headline Philly's July 4 Concert

Will Smith, The Roots, Christina Aguilera To Headline Philly's July 4 Concert

The Roots, State Property and Jill Scott to perform at the Unity Concert for America in Philadelphia to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

Published on May 24, 2026

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America’s having a party, and several prominent Philadelphia artists are going to be a part of it.

The nation celebrates its 250th birthday on July 4, and despite the deep divisions in the country, the show will go on. Will Smith and Christina Aguilera are set to headline the One Philly Unity Concert for America on July 4.

Along with them, DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, Jill Scott, State Property with Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, Freeway and Young Gunz, Kathy Sledge, Seal and Infinity Song will be on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to perform in what’s being billed as the world’s largest free 4th of July concert. Wanda Sykes is hosting.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Sean Gee of Live Nation Urban and Scott Mirkin are producers of the concert, just a few weeks after The Roots picnic.

“The concert is designed as a nonpartisan celebration of unity, diversity, and democracy — bringing together voices, perspectives, and performances that reflect the richness of the American experience across generations and genres,” says a statement announcing the concert.

Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker chimed in.

“Our Fourth of July concert is a historic homecoming for many of our city’s brightest stars,” she said. “By uniting the vision of our mayor’s office and so many other city leaders, the global broadcast and production of Scott Mirkin, and the unmatched musical legacy of the Roots and Live Nation Urban, the ‘One Philly: Unity Concert For America’ will celebrate the soul of Philadelphia and the spirit of our nation on a truly global scale. There is no place to be other than Philly on July 4th!”

Doors open at 3 p.m., and the concert and post-concert fireworks are expected to go on until midnight. Starting on June 19, the city will host concerts and other events with performers including Eve, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Queen Latifah and Kirk Franklin. You can read more about the pre-July 4th events here.

Will Smith, The Roots, Christina Aguilera To Headline Philly's July 4 Concert was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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