Prince Estate Releases Track Off New Album

With what would’ve been his 63rd birthday coming up next Monday, Prince’s estate is releasing a new track off the album they plan to release in July. “Born 2 Die” was recorded in 2010 with the other tracks that will be released on “Welcome 2 America” next month. The 12-track record of new music from the singer who died in 2016 is scheduled to drop on July 30th. “Born 2 Die” runs for more than five minutes and is a slow-burning R&B throwback. Prince wrote it soon after Barack Obama became President and was one of many songs he wrote reflecting on issues Black Americans faced then.

